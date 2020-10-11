Bitcoin Zero Reaches Market Cap of $89,117.75 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $89,117.75 and $5,907.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00249959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00094893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01508427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155499 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

