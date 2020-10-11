VideoCoin Price Hits $0.0736 on Top Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $153,010.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5,372.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

