IONChain Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market cap of $1.25 million and $51,853.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00249959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00094893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01508427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155499 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

