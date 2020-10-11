Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00011206 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $63.81 million and $45.33 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00249959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00094893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01508427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155499 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

