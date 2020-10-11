HackenAI Price Down 6.9% This Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00249959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00094893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01508427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155499 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.