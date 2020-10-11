THETA (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $643.29 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00006489 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx and Fatbtc. Over the last week, THETA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $643.29 million and $36.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05019594 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030936 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Hotbit, Bithumb, Huobi, Fatbtc, Coinbit, DDEX, Upbit, OKEx and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

