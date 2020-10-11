Sentinel Chain (SENC) One Day Volume Hits $1,419.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $230,756.48 and $1,419.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05019594 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SENC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

