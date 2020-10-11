Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $46.01 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $46.01 million and $26.89 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00004866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05019594 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,345,075,299 coins and its circulating supply is 83,031,990 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

