Uquid Coin Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $42.34 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00037176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05019594 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

