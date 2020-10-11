Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRCXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of HRCXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.45. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

