Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

ADI stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.33. 3,984,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

