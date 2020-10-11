Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,999,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

