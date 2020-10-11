Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Natural.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17,095.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 130,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.