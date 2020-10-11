Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

GPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B.Riley Securit raised GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 13,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,036. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

