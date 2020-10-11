$0.21 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,083. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

