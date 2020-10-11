Reviewing Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and CD International Enterprises (NASDAQ:CDIIQ)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get CD International Enterprises alerts:

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Exponent 19.87% 23.87% 15.47%

This is a summary of current ratings for CD International Enterprises and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 1 2 0 2.67

Exponent has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Exponent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exponent $417.20 million 9.16 $82.46 million $1.53 48.36

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exponent beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CD International Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD International Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.