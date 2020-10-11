Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Neon Bloom (NASDAQ:NBCO) Head to Head Review

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Bloom has a beta of 6.11, suggesting that its stock price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Neon Bloom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 11.84 $880,000.00 $0.01 9,899.00 Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Bloom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise and Neon Bloom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 5 4 0 2.44 Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $101.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Neon Bloom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -5.58% -5.32% -3.52% Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Neon Bloom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

