$0.10 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,712,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 132,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

