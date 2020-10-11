Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

XERS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cappasity Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Cappasity Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Uquid Coin Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days
Uquid Coin Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days
Gravity Trading 84% Lower Over Last Week
Gravity Trading 84% Lower Over Last Week
Financial Survey: CRA International & Quantum Medical Transport
Financial Survey: CRA International & Quantum Medical Transport
Reviewing Bank First and Fidelity D&D Bancorp
Reviewing Bank First and Fidelity D&D Bancorp
Keurig Dr Pepper versus Long Blockchain Head to Head Analysis
Keurig Dr Pepper versus Long Blockchain Head to Head Analysis


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report