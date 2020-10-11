Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

XERS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

