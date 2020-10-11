Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.93. KB Home posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 1,173,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,286. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

