Attila (ATT) Tops One Day Volume of $523,098.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Attila has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $68.27 million and approximately $523,098.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $574.20 or 0.05054046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.