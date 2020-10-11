BASIC Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and approximately $443,208.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00250977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.01507588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00155998 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,444,367 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars.

