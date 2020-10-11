Nxt Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Nxt has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $591,286.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020677 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

