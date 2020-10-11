Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $29,276.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00250977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.01507588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,999,979,200 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,769,633 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.