BQT (BQTX) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market cap of $744,986.27 and $1,376.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.20 or 0.05054046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BQTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.