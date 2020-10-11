Zcoin (XZC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.72 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00035190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $44.33 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,361.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.03280658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.02113613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00444598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.01094774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00644208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00047728 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,088,781 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

