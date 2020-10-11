Bitcore (BTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $34.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001957 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,361.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.03280658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.02113613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00444598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.01094774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00644208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00047728 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,432,118 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,159 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, QBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

