Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,788,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. 5,433,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,854. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

