Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 491 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,036,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.68. 1,538,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,433. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

