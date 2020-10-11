Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.57 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,421 shares of company stock worth $3,225,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

SIVB traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.64. The company had a trading volume of 255,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,692. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $278.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

