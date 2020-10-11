Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after buying an additional 3,286,431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after buying an additional 1,459,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,251,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,839,000 after buying an additional 251,480 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.18. 8,680,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

