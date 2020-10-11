Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 6,083 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,350. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.17. 1,798,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.