Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.61 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 42.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 753,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $55.66. 1,666,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

