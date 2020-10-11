Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,888,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

