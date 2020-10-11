Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. 153,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,413. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.