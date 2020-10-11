Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Holdings Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lazard were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,712,000 after acquiring an additional 835,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,278,000 after buying an additional 257,535 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after buying an additional 338,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lazard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 694,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 506,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,215. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

