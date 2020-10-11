Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $277,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

