Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 164 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,023 shares of company stock valued at $61,648,153 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.67.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $635.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,174. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $640.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

