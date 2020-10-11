Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $192,969,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $1,281.99. 244,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,286. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,272.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,048.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,173.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

