Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,863 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

