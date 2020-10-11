Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after purchasing an additional 493,870 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $408,626,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 884,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,017. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

