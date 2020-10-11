Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $18.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $838.50. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.03 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.23 and its 200 day moving average is $532.24.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $575.01 per share, with a total value of $98,901.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $584,912. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

