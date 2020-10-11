Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,172,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $72,652,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,817,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. 2,168,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

