Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 455 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 1,342,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,424. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.