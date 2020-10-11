aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.0969 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $52.78 million and $12.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.20 or 0.05054046 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.