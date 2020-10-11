Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $29.21 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $380,229.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00444598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002786 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 597,551,472 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

