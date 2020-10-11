Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Reaches $37.69 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $37.69 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 5,350% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 368,273,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,452,688 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitMart, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Liqui, OOOBTC, BigONE, OTCBTC, Crex24, Zebpay, FCoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, IDAX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Bithumb, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Binance, Koinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

