MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00010949 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, QBTC and Fisco. MonaCoin has a market cap of $81.76 million and approximately $874,055.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,361.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.03280658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.02113613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00444598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.01094774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00644208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00047728 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Livecoin, Bittrex, Zaif, Bleutrade, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitbank and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

