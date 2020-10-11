Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001635 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $27,122.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.