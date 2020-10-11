BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Achieves $90,804.69

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $90,804.69 and approximately $77.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00629182 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005238 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.03507207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000122 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,763,125 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

